Monday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Get ready for a cool night in Central Texas! We had a cold front move through this morning and kick up some strong northwest winds over 25 mph.

Tonight the winds will subside, and the temperatures will drop to the upper 40s and lower 50s by Tuesday morning. There will be mostly sunny and seasonal weather on Tuesday, with highs in the low to middle 80s.

It starts to heat up on Wednesday out ahead of our next front with highs near 90 degrees. Cooler weather will be on the way once the front moves by on Thursday. Have a great night!