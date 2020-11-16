Monday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Get ready for another chilly night in Central Texas skies, as lows will fall into the 30s with clear skies.

Patchy frost will be possible again tonight, especially for rural, sheltered and low-lying areas. The warming trend will continue through much of the week as precipitation-free conditions continue.

A cold front will be approaching Central Texas on Sunday, likely leading to some spots experiencing their high temperatures early in the morning. Along the front, showers and storms will be possible. No severe weather is expected at this time.