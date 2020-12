Tuesday may start off with some areas of fog in the morning as a warm front pushes through the region. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Most of Tuesday will be mostly cloudy, with a little sunshine late in the day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Mostly sunny and cool on Wednesday, with highs in the lower 50s. Sunshine continues on Thursday, as warmer conditions set in as highs will be in the upper 50s.