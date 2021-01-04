Monday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Tuesday’s afternoon highs will be in the middle to upper 60s across Central Texas. Morning skies will generally be mostly sunny, with the exception of some temporary pockets of partly cloudy skies just north of us.

As the afternoon goes on, cloud cover will start to increase. Winds will turn southerly, with morning speeds of less than 10 mph. Wind speeds will slightly increase to around 10-15 mph in the afternoon.

A cold front will be moving through our region on Wednesday. Scattered showers will be possible along and east of the Interstate 35 corridor. Can’t rule out a few rumbles of thunder in East Texas, but no strong or severe weather is expected. Afternoon highs will be in the 50s and 60s.

The extended outlook starting from this Thursday into this coming Sunday. Afternoon high temperatures will range in the 50s throughout the rest of the week and weekend. Another frontal system will be moving in on Saturday into Sunday and may bring us a chance of rain.