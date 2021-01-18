Monday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Mostly cloudy and cool conditions are expected on Tuesday, with highs ranging lower to middle 50s here in Central Texas. There will be a chance of showers, with the best chances being from Waco to the south and southeast. Winds will be blowing out of the northeast at 10-15 MPH.

More Gulf moisture will begin surging back into the region this week. An upper low along the West Coast will spread Pacific moisture and occasional impulses toward Texas. Rain chances will continue into the upcoming weekend. Multiple rounds of rain may result in flooding concerns, so that will be watched closely. Winter weather is not anticipated.