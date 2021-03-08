Monday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Warm and breezy weather is expected through Thursday, with highs in the 70s and 80s across the region. Rain and storm chances return late Wednesday night.

By Friday, scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected area wide. There is the potential for a few strong to marginally severe storms on Friday, for areas north of Interstate 20 and west of Interstate 35. The main threats will be hail and gusty winds.

Rain chances will continue through the weekend, with storms possible on Saturday. The severe weather threat is low at this time, but the Storm Team will be closely monitoring the potential over the next few days. Otherwise, seasonal temperatures will return this weekend as a cold front moves through the area.