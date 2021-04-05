Monday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Windy conditions will develop by Tuesday afternoon and continue overnight into Wednesday morning as the next upper-level storm system and Pacific front move into the area. Rain chances will be limited to the far eastern counties on Wednesday.

A storm or two may become strong to severe Wednesday afternoon before activity pushes off to the east. Warm and much drier air will lead to an elevated threat of grass fires along and west of Highway 281 for Wednesday afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s.