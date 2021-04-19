Monday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

An unseasonably strong cold front will move through the area on Tuesday, bringing cooler temperatures and gusty north winds with it. Low temperatures Wednesday morning will likely be cold enough to support patchy frost to our north and west, as lows drop down into the 30s. If you want to be safe with your new or young plants, just cover them with a sheet or put them inside.

Below normal temperatures will continue Wednesday and Thursday across Central Texas. Late in the week into next weekend, a low-pressure system will develop and move through the region – bringing warmer temperatures and rain chances ahead of this system. We will keep an eye open for strong storms or severe storms on Friday as the cold front moves through. The weekend looks great.