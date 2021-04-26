LIVE NOW /
Watch KWKT-TV FOX 44 News at 5:30 PM

Monday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Thunderstorm chances arrive Tuesday afternoon and continue through Thursday night or early Friday morning. Some severe storms will be possible, particularly during the evening hours both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Locally heavy rain will also be a possibility due to the slow eastward progression of the storm system. Activity will eventually exit to the east late Thursday night or early Friday morning. Temperatures will be in the lower 80s on Tuesday with middle 80s on Wednesday.  Dry weather moves in for next weekend.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

April 29 2021 07:00 pm

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected