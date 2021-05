Widespread precipitation chances are in the forecast for Tuesday. Expect pockets of moderate to heavy rain, especially across Central Texas. Rainfall accumulations range from one to three inches, with isolated higher amounts possible. Otherwise, well below normal temperatures for mid-May with highs in the 60s/70s and lows in the 50s/60s.

Wednesday also looks cool and damp, with a chance of rain and highs only in the 60s. We start to dry out and warm-up by the weekend.