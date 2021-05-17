LIVE NOW /
Watch KWKT-TV FOX 44 News at 5:30 PM

Monday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Yet another round of showers and thunderstorms will move across the region on Tuesday. Heavy rainfall will be the main threat, but severe weather will also be possible. A line of thunderstorms containing strong winds and perhaps some hail will move through during the afternoon.  

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect for ALL of Central Texas through 7:00 a.m. Wednesday. Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected across the region over the next several days. Additional rainfall amounts of two to six inches can be expected, with isolated amounts more than eight inches through Wednesday. Highs in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected