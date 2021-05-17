Monday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Yet another round of showers and thunderstorms will move across the region on Tuesday. Heavy rainfall will be the main threat, but severe weather will also be possible. A line of thunderstorms containing strong winds and perhaps some hail will move through during the afternoon.

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect for ALL of Central Texas through 7:00 a.m. Wednesday. Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected across the region over the next several days. Additional rainfall amounts of two to six inches can be expected, with isolated amounts more than eight inches through Wednesday. Highs in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.