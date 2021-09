Daily rain chances associated with the approach of Tropical Storm Nicholas are expected through the rest of the week. Bands of showers and embedded thunderstorms will lift northward into our area each afternoon, with the highest rain potential across Central and East Texas. No severe weather is expected – but scattered, brief heavy rain will be possible.

Cloud cover and rain chances will keep temperatures near-to-slight below average, with daytime highs generally in the upper 80s to lower 90s.