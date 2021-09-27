Monday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Active weather is set to arrive on Tuesday, as the first of multiple upper-level storm systems approach from the west. Some storms may be strong, particularly on Tuesday afternoon and evening. Gusty winds, hail, and heavy rain may accompany the stronger storms.

A severe storm or two is also not out of the question. Localized flooding may occur as we get into the latter half of the week following a couple of days of rain. At this time, widespread flooding is not expected. Highs will be in the 90s Tuesday and 80s on Wednesday.

