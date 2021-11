A strong upper-level disturbance and a frontal system will bring a good chance of rain around midweek, followed by much cooler weather. Any thunderstorms which develop should remain below severe thresholds. A strong storm or two with small hail, frequent lightning, and gusty winds is possible.

Rain should come to an end on Thursday, but the cool weather will continue through the end of the week. Highs in the lower 70s on Tuesday and only the 50s on Wednesday and Thursday.