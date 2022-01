Much warmer conditions are expected on Tuesday as highs soar into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Southwest winds 15-20 mph and humidity around 20% will lead to a high grass fire threat west of I-35.

A pattern change will bring arctic air southward into Central Texas starting on Wednesday. This colder air will hang around through the weekend with high temperatures in the 40s and 50s and low temperatures in the 20s.