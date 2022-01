Areas of fog may reduce visibility for Central Texas in the early morning hours on Tuesday. Fog could become dense at times, so take caution and always slow down when driving through fog.

Low temperatures will be in the lower 40s. The cold front will continue to move through the region in the early morning hours on Tuesday.

Southerly winds ahead of the front will shift to a northerly flow behind the front. Clearing skies clearing skies by the afternoon and highs around 60 degrees.