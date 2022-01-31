Big changes are on the way Wednesday as strong winter system brings an arctic cold front through the state. There is potential that rain will change over to a wintry mix over western north Texas Wednesday afternoon then spread across the entire region overnight. Wintry mix remains possible Thursday across much of North and Central Texas.

Challenging or Dangerous travel conditions may develop beginning late Wednesday and extending through early Friday. Please keep up with the forecast over the next few days as changes are likely to come as the event draws near.