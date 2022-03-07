Precipitation chances will increase Tuesday following the passage of an unseasonably strong cold front Sunday. A wintry mix is possible across parts of Central Texas. Cold rain is expected elsewhere. Highs in the 40s. Our next precipitation will be on Friday afternoon.

Lows Thursday night will range from the low 20s across the Big Country to upper 30s across Central Texas.

Highs on Friday will struggle to reach 40 degrees across most of North Texas and middle 40s in Central Texas. No impacts are expected at this time as precipitation amounts will be light. There is still uncertainty regarding this system, which will impact our precipitation chances!