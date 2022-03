A warming trend continues through next week as high temperatures climb into the 70s & 80s by mid-week.

Another cold front will move across the region late Thursday, bringing a chance for showers and thunderstorms Thursday night into Friday.

Temperatures will briefly cool into the 60s and lower 70s behind the cold front. With breezy, dry, and warm conditions remaining in place west of I- 35, elevated fire weather concerns will likely continue through much of next week.