It’ll continue to be hot and breezy early this week.

Highs Tuesday will be in the 90s, with a low potential for isolated storms in the late afternoon through nightfall west of U.S. 281. If the cap can be breached and storms can develop, they would likely become severe with large hail and damaging winds.

A ridging pattern overhead Central Texas will mean temperatures remain generally 10 to 15 degrees above normal this week.

Outside of possible, elevated fire weather conditions each afternoon and early evening west of U.S. 281, the area will remain breezy and rain-free with temperatures soaring into the 90s each day.