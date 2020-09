Monday night will be the chilliest night of the week, with temperatures falling down into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Skies will be mostly clear, with winds calming down to about five mph with ten mph wind gusts possible.

Tuesday will be slightly warmer, despite the chilly start, with highs reaching the upper 70s. Skies will be mostly sunny throughout the day.

Highs will return to the mid 80s by Wednesday. Skies will be mostly sunny through the weekend with calm conditions into next week.