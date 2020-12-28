Monday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Tuesday will be warmer, with highs in the mid to upper 60s across Central Texas. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with a 30 percent chance of isolated showers throughout the day. Rain chances will increase Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be wet with rain likely for everyone across Central Texas as a cold front moves through the region. Strong to severe storms are possible ahead of the cold front in the afternoon and evening. Highs will reach the lower 60s early in the day. Temperatures will drop rapidly once the cold front passes through. A rain mixed with snow is possible on Thursday. No significant accumulations are expected at this time. Highs will be in the lower 40s, with mostly cloudy skies going into the evening.