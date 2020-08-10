Monday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Monday night will be warm and humid with lows falling down into the upper 70s. Skies will be mostly clear before midnight, but a few clouds will move into the area by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday morning will be partly cloudy, but skies will be become mostly sunny by the afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 90s and triple digits on Tuesday and feel like temperatures will be around 101 degrees.

Wednesday will be another hot and sunny day with highs around 100 degrees and feel like temperatures hovering around 101 degrees.

The rest of the week will be hot and dry with highs near the century mark. Skies will be mostly sunny into the weekend.