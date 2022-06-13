Unseasonably hot weather will continue this week. High temperatures will generally be in the mid 90s to low 100s, with heat index values largely between 100-105 degrees.

Rain-free weather will continue for the next several days, but low rain/storm chances will return to Central Texas over the weekend. Proper heat safety will be key to preventing heat-related illnesses this summer.

Wear lightweight or light-colored clothing, drink plenty of water, take break in the shade or A/C and never leave children, disabled adults, or pets in parked vehicles. Beat the heat, check the back seat!