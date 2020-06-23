Monday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

It’s cloudy and humid tonight, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms moving in overnight.

The complex of storms will be moving in from northwest Texas, and may arrive anytime after 3:00 a.m. in Waco. They will be strong with gusty winds and heavy rainfall, but will continue to weaken as they move southeast. 

The best chance of showers and storms on Tuesday will be in the morning with these storms, otherwise most of the day will be mainly dry and humid with highs in the upper 80s.

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

99° / 74°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 99° 74°

Friday

101° / 74°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 101° 74°

Saturday

104° / 76°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 104° 76°

Sunday

98° / 77°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 98° 77°

Monday

94° / 76°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 94° 76°

Tuesday

95° / 76°
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm 30% 95° 76°

Wednesday

95° / 76°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 95° 76°

Hourly Forecast

77°

1 AM
Clear
0%
77°

77°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

78°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

77°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

77°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

76°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

76°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
76°

79°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
79°

83°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
83°

87°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
87°

91°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
91°

94°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
94°

96°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
96°

98°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
98°

99°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
99°

100°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
100°

100°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
100°

100°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
100°

98°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
98°

95°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
95°

91°

9 PM
Clear
0%
91°

86°

10 PM
Clear
0%
86°

85°

11 PM
Clear
0%
85°

82°

12 AM
Clear
0%
82°

