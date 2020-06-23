Monday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

It’s cloudy and humid tonight, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms moving in overnight.

The complex of storms will be moving in from northwest Texas, and may arrive anytime after 3:00 a.m. in Waco. They will be strong with gusty winds and heavy rainfall, but will continue to weaken as they move southeast.

The best chance of showers and storms on Tuesday will be in the morning with these storms, otherwise most of the day will be mainly dry and humid with highs in the upper 80s.