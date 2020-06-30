Monday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

The big weather story over the next week will be the heat and humidity. We are under a Heat Advisory starting noon on Tuesday that runs through 7 PM on Wednesday. 

Our temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s, with our heat index values between 105 and 110 degrees. Hot temperatures and high humidity will increase the risk for heat-related illnesses to occur, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.   

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances, even for a short period of time. To reduce risk during outdoor work schedule frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. 

7 Day Forecast

Monday

93° / 79°
A few clouds
Tuesday

97° / 78°
Partly cloudy
Wednesday

99° / 77°
Plenty of sun
Thursday

100° / 75°
More sun than clouds
Friday

100° / 77°
More sun than clouds
Saturday

98° / 75°
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm
Sunday

96° / 74°
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm
