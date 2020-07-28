Monday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

At or below seasonal temperatures can be expected for this last week of July. Thanks to an upper level pattern shift, unsettled weather will affect especially northern and eastern parts of our region each day. It will NOT be a rain out each day, with isolated to scattered coverage of showers and storms.

Highs will range from the low to mid 90s through mid-week, with upper 90s for the entire area the latter half of the week. Winds will generally be 5-15 mph each day, but higher gusts may occur in and near any showers and thunderstorms.

7 Day Forecast

Monday

92° / 76°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 92° 76°

Tuesday

91° / 77°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 91° 77°

Wednesday

95° / 78°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 20% 95° 78°

Thursday

98° / 77°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 98° 77°

Friday

97° / 73°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 97° 73°

Saturday

93° / 70°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 93° 70°

Sunday

92° / 69°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 92° 69°

80°

12 AM
Clear
10%
80°

80°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
80°

80°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

79°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

78°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
78°

77°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°

79°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°

82°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

84°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
84°

86°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
86°

86°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
86°

88°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
88°

90°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
90°

89°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
89°

89°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
89°

82°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
82°

83°

6 PM
Cloudy
20%
83°

84°

7 PM
Cloudy
20%
84°

83°

8 PM
Cloudy
10%
83°

82°

9 PM
Cloudy
10%
82°

81°

10 PM
Cloudy
10%
81°

80°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
80°

