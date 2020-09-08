Monday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

No weather problems tonight, as skies will be mostly clear – and lows by Tuesday morning will fall into the low to mid 70s.

Here’s where the forecast starts to become tricky – a cold front will move into north Texas Tuesday afternoon and begin to slow down. Isolated to scattered showers and storms are expected to develop well ahead of the front Tuesday afternoon across our region. Severe weather is not expected.

The front will slowly advance south and east through the night on Tuesday, and as the front nears, increased rain chances will be seen across the region through Thursday.

The cold front looks to be a bit slower and not as intense as it did last week. Highs will be in the around 80 to 85 with lows in the 60s, not 50s.