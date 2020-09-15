Monday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Temperatures will fall into lower 70s overnight under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Similar to last night, any showers and thunderstorms that manage to develop across the Brazos Valley should dissipate shortly after sunset. Winds will generally be from the north around five to ten mph.

Tuesday looks like a mix of sun and clouds with a passing shower possible and highs in the upper 80s. Scattered showers and storms are expected again Wednesday and Thursday of this week as an upper trough remains overhead.

A ridge of high pressure will move into the area Friday and end our rain chances. A weak cold front should then move through Friday night and allow for very pleasant weather this upcoming weekend!