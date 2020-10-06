Monday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

A clear and cool night is in store for our region, with lows in the 50s with a light southeast wind.  High pressure will dominate our weather this week, and that means it will be mostly sunny and dry with above normal temperatures. 

Looking ahead to next weekend, it looks warm and dry with highs close to 90 degrees.  Hurricane Delta should be making its way across the Southeastern United States and may bring some rain chances to far East Texas, but that’s it.  I’ll keep you posted if that changes.  Have a great evening!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Cosmos

More Don't Miss

Storm Team


 

Stay Connected