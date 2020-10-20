Monday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

The clouds move right back in tonight, as we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies with lows falling into the middle to upper 60s.

It will be mostly cloudy and warmer on Tuesday, with a little sunshine breaking out by the afternoon. Highs in the middle 80s.

Most of this week will be above normal, with highs in the 80s under partly to mostly sunny skies. Our next cold front moves in Friday and drops us to around 70 degrees on Saturday. After this, the next strong cold front pushes through next Monday with highs only in the 60s and lows in the 40s.