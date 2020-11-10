Monday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Tonight will be another warmer and muggy night with lows generally in the 60s. A cold front will enter northwest counties during the early Tuesday morning hours, bringing a chance for light rain and sprinkles.

A cold front will push through Central Texas during the morning hours on Tuesday, exiting to our east by early afternoon. A thin band of light showers and sprinkles will be possible along the front, but rain chances will come to an end by midday/early afternoon. Skies will become mostly clear behind the front. Cooler and drier air will lead to a crisp Tuesday night with lows ranging from the lower to middle 40s.