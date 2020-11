Clouds will increase tonight as temperatures level off in middle 50s. A warm front pushes through on Tuesday, and this will give us some areas of drizzle as well as a chance of light rain. The strong storms look to stay to our north and northeast. Highs will soar into the mid to upper 70s.

The cold front then will move across early Wednesday, and we should see mostly sunny skies and cooler conditions all day. Highs in the 60s. Looks great on Thanksgiving!