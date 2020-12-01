Monday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Freezing temperatures are expected through tomorrow morning for portions of the region.

As Freeze Warnings are expected late tonight and tomorrow morning, remember to take precautions by keeping warm, bringing pets inside, covering exposed pipes and sensitive vegetation, and shutting off sprinkler systems.

After a cold start on Tuesday, we will heat up to the upper 50s under mostly sunny skies. Rain will be possible on Wednesday with the best chances east of Interstate 35. Otherwise, chilly and rain-free weather is expected through Friday. Near-normal temperatures will return this weekend with highs in the 50s and 60s.