Here’s what you can expect during your New Year’s Eve celebrations this evening: Most across Central Texas should remain dry, however, rain and storm chances increase through the night for North Texas.

An arctic cold front will move into Central Texas by Saturday evening. Windy and MUCH COLDER conditions are expected Saturday night into Sunday morning. Sunday morning lows will plummet well below freezing everywhere, with teens near and north of I-20 and lower to mid 20s across Central Texas.

Take precautions to protect people, pets, plants, and outdoor pipes! Also, if you plan on being outdoors Saturday night or Sunday, wear layers instead of just one big coat to better insulate yourself against the bitter cold temperatures and wind chills!