CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – The National Weather Service’s Storm Survey determined an EF-0 tornado impacted eastern Bell County, near the town of Seaton.

The tornado damaged trees and damaged or destroyed homes with maximum winds of 75 mph.

In addition, a tornado occurred over an inaccessible and undeveloped part of the Fort Hood military base in southern Coryell County on Tuesday afternoon.

Right now, the tornado’s EF rating is unknown. It covered nearly four miles. No known damage occurred with this tornado.

The NWS has also released information on a tornado in the Salado area, and the preliminary rating is EF-3. It had maximum winds around 165 mph, and was tracked across southern Bell County and into the Salado area on Tuesday evening.

This tornado began in Williamson County, but the track in Bell County is estimated to be nearly 13 miles long – with a duration of about 30 minutes.

The Enhanced Fujita scale breaks tornadoes down by wind speed.