Preparing for hurricane season in Central Texas

WACO, Texas – We are one week away from the start of hurricane season, and now is the time to start preparing.

“I can certainly understand the hesitancy to take the threat seriously, since we are a long way from the coast. However, larger storms that tend to crop up down in the Gulf of Mexico, it is not uncommon for them to still be rather severe storms by the time they get to our area,” says Ryan Dirker, Assistant Emergency Management Coordinator.

As hurricane season approaches, emergency experts are urging everyone in Central Texas to take preparations seriously.

“It’s important to remember that while it may not necessarily be a hurricane by the time it gets here, we are still affected by flooding rains, and also the situations that cause hurricanes are the same ones that cause tornadoes, so it is again not uncommon,” says Dirker.

There are several ways you can prepare for the effects of a hurricane – such as making sure you have an emergency kit stocked and ready to go with non-perishable foods, water flashlights, and extra batteries.

“Having sandbags on standby is never a bad idea. If you have patio furniture that might catch the wind and blow away, either secure it to the ground or take it to a place where the wind won’t affect it. Large storms with strong winds like to take lawn furniture and turn them into missiles that could damage cars and houses and people, and all those sorts of things,” says Dirker.

Paying attention to the forecast is the best way to make sure you are prepared.

“It’s always a good idea to keep an eye on the weather, even if the weather is a few days away. It’s also good to have an evacuation plan, to have a go kit for the family in case you lose power. Or if you need to leave, having a place that you can go to kind of wait out the storm in a more safe area,” says Dirker.