Saturday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Saturday night will be chilly with a few lingering showers across Central Texas. Temperatures will fall down into the mid 40s.



Sunday will be another cloudy and cool day. Highs will reach the mid 50s across the region. Skies will be mostly cloudy for most of the day, but they will clear up in the evening and overnight.



Monday morning will start off chilly with temperatures hovering around freezing. Highs will reach the lower 50s in the afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny throughout the day.



Showers will return to Central Texas mid week with highs staying in the lower to mid 50s.