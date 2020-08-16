Saturday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Saturday night will be warm and muggy with temperatures only dropping down into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Skies will be mostly clear.



Sunday will be another very hot day with highs hovering around 104 degrees and feel like temperatures around 108. Skies will be mostly sunny for most of the day, but a few clouds will move in during the afternoon. Scattered showers and storms are possible later in the day and overnight.



Monday will be cooler with highs only in the upper 90s. Isolated showers and storms are possible early in the day, but skies will be mostly sunny by the afternoon.



The rest of the week will be sunny and hot with highs in the upper 90s through the weekend.