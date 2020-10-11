Saturday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Saturday night will be mild and muggy with temperatures falling down into the mid to upper 60s. Skies will be mostly clear.



Sunday will be warm with record breaking highs possible. Highs will be in the upper 90s across Central Texas with the possibility of some rural areas reaching the century marks west of I-35. Skies will be mostly sunny.



Monday will be slightly cooler, but still above average, with highs falling down into the upper 80s. Skies will be mostly sunny.



The rest of the week will be more seasonal with highs in the mid 80s and mostly sunny skies.