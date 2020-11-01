Saturday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Saturday night will be pleasant and partly cloudy with lows falling down into the upper 40s. Cloud cover will increase ahead of a cold front.

The cold front will pass through Central Texas Sunday morning bringing windy conditions. Highs will reach the upper 60s on Sunday and skies will be mostly sunny.

Monday will be nice with highs in the upper 60s once again with mostly sunny skies throughout the day.

The rest of the week will be pleasant with highs returning to the lower to mid 70s with mostly sunny skies.