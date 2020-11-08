Saturday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Saturday night will be muggy and mild with temperatures falling down into the upper 50s. Cloud cover will increase and skies will become mostly cloudy by Sunday morning.



Sunday will start off cloudy and muggy with temperatures in the lower 60s. Patchy fog is possible east of I-35. Skies will clear up in the afternoon and highs will reach the upper 70s and lower 80s.



Monday will be another warm day with highs in the lower 80s and partly cloudy skies across the region. A cold front will sweep through Monday night into Tuesday morning bringing a slight chance of showers and storms to the area, mainly overnight.



The rest of the week will be dry and sunny with highs in the mid 70s.