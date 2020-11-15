Saturday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Saturday night will be breezy as a cold front passes through the area. Behind the front, temperatures will fall down into the 50s. Skies will clear up by Sunday morning.



Sunday will be chillier with temperatures starting out in the lower 50s across Central Texas. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Skies will be mostly sunny.



Monday morning will be even colder with temperatures in the lower 40s to start out the day. Highs will be in the lower 70s in the afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny throughout the day.



The rest of the week will be average with highs in the lower to mid 70s and mostly sunny skies.