Saturday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Saturday night will be warm and muggy with temperatures falling down into the mid 70s, but will feel more like the 80s. Cloud cover will increase throughout the night.

Sunday will be similar to Saturday with highs in the lower 90s and partly sunny skies. The chance of rain is slightly better in the afternoon, but most of Central Texas will still stay dry on Sunday.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with warmer weather. Highs will be in the mid 90s on Monday, but it will feel more like the triple digits.

The rest of the week will be much drier, with highs returning into the mid 90s and mostly sunny skies.