Saturday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Saturday night will be warm and muggy with temperatures falling down into the mid 70s, but will feel more like the 80s. Cloud cover will increase throughout the night.

Sunday will be similar to Saturday with highs in the lower 90s and partly sunny skies. The chance of rain is slightly better in the afternoon, but most of Central Texas will still stay dry on Sunday.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with warmer weather. Highs will be in the mid 90s on Monday, but it will feel more like the triple digits.

The rest of the week will be much drier, with highs returning into the mid 90s and mostly sunny skies.

7 Day Forecast

Monday

93° / 78°
Showers and thunderstorms early
Showers and thunderstorms early 40% 93° 78°

Tuesday

97° / 78°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 10% 97° 78°

Wednesday

99° / 78°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 99° 78°

Thursday

100° / 77°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 100° 77°

Friday

101° / 77°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 101° 77°

Saturday

98° / 75°
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm 30% 98° 75°

Sunday

96° / 75°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 96° 75°

Hourly Forecast

88°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
88°

85°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
85°

84°

10 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
84°

84°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
84°

81°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

80°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

79°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°

80°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
80°

79°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
79°

79°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
79°

79°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
79°

79°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
79°

81°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
81°

82°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
82°

83°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
83°

86°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
86°

89°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
89°

92°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
92°

94°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
94°

95°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
95°

96°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
96°

96°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
96°

95°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
95°

93°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
93°

