Saturday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Sunday will be another very hot day, with highs in the upper 90s – but with feel like temperatures in the triple digits. Skies will be mostly sunny throughout the day, with a brief chance of rain in the afternoon.

Monday will be a littler with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Skies will be partly cloudy throughout the day with a chance of isolated showers in the morning and in the early evening.

Tuesday will be similar to Monday with a 30% chance of isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the mid 90s and skies will be partly cloudy.

The rest of the week will be hot and sunny with highs returning to the upper 90s and triple digits.