Saturday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Sunday will be another very hot day, with highs in the upper 90s – but with feel like temperatures in the triple digits. Skies will be mostly sunny throughout the day, with a brief chance of rain in the afternoon.

Monday will be a littler with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Skies will be partly cloudy throughout the day with a chance of isolated showers in the morning and in the early evening.

Tuesday will be similar to Monday with a 30% chance of isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the mid 90s and skies will be partly cloudy.

The rest of the week will be hot and sunny with highs returning to the upper 90s and triple digits.

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

100° / 78°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 100° 78°

Sunday

97° / 76°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 97° 76°

Monday

93° / 76°
Thunderstorms early
Thunderstorms early 40% 93° 76°

Tuesday

93° / 76°
Thunderstorms early
Thunderstorms early 40% 93° 76°

Wednesday

97° / 76°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 97° 76°

Thursday

99° / 76°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 99° 76°

Friday

101° / 78°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 101° 78°

Hourly Forecast

88°

10 PM
Clear
0%
88°

87°

11 PM
Clear
0%
87°

85°

12 AM
Clear
0%
85°

84°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
84°

83°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
83°

82°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
82°

81°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

80°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

79°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

79°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

82°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
82°

85°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°

88°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
88°

91°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
91°

92°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
92°

94°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
94°

95°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
95°

95°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
95°

95°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
95°

94°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
94°

94°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
94°

92°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
92°

90°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
90°

87°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

