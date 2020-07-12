Saturday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

It’s going to be another hot and humid night with temperatures only dropping down into the upper 70s and mostly clear skies.

Sunday will start out warm with temperatures in the 80s throughout the morning and then reaching 105 in the afternoon with a feel like temperature of 110. A heat advisory is in effect until Monday evening. Skies will be mostly sunny throughout the day.

Monday will be sunny and hot with highs still in the triple digits. The heat advisory will expire at 8:00 PM.

The rest of the week will be mostly sunny and hot with highs in the upper 90s and hovering around the century mark.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

97° / 77°
Mainly clear
Mainly clear 0% 97° 77°

Sunday

102° / 77°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 102° 77°

Monday

103° / 77°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 103° 77°

Tuesday

102° / 76°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 102° 76°

Wednesday

99° / 76°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 99° 76°

Thursday

97° / 77°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 97° 77°

Friday

98° / 78°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 98° 78°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

84°

12 AM
Clear
0%
84°

83°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
83°

82°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
82°

81°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
81°

80°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
80°

79°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
79°

78°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
78°

78°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
78°

81°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
81°

85°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
85°

90°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
90°

90°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
90°

92°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
92°

95°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
95°

97°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
97°

100°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
100°

100°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
100°

100°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
100°

100°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
100°

99°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
99°

96°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
96°

93°

9 PM
Clear
0%
93°

92°

10 PM
Clear
0%
92°

89°

11 PM
Clear
0%
89°

Storm Team


 

Stay Connected