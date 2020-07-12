Saturday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

It’s going to be another hot and humid night with temperatures only dropping down into the upper 70s and mostly clear skies.

Sunday will start out warm with temperatures in the 80s throughout the morning and then reaching 105 in the afternoon with a feel like temperature of 110. A heat advisory is in effect until Monday evening. Skies will be mostly sunny throughout the day.

Monday will be sunny and hot with highs still in the triple digits. The heat advisory will expire at 8:00 PM.

The rest of the week will be mostly sunny and hot with highs in the upper 90s and hovering around the century mark.