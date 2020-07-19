Saturday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Weather

Saturday night will be warm and muggy with temperatures falling down into the mid 70s. Skies will be mostly clear throughout the night.

Sunday will be another hot and humid day with highs reaching the mid 90s and feel like temperatures hovering around 100 degrees. Skies will be partly cloudy in the morning, but will become mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Monday will be similar to Sunday with highs in the mid 90s and feel like temperatures around the century mark.

The rest of the week will be hot and sunny with highs in the mid 90s until the weekend.

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

94° / 76°
Mostly clear
Mostly clear 10% 94° 76°

Sunday

97° / 75°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 97° 75°

Monday

95° / 75°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 95° 75°

Tuesday

92° / 75°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 40% 92° 75°

Wednesday

94° / 75°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 94° 75°

Thursday

94° / 75°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 94° 75°

Friday

92° / 75°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 92° 75°

Hourly Forecast

82°

2 AM
Clear
0%
82°

81°

3 AM
Clear
0%
81°

80°

4 AM
Clear
0%
80°

79°

5 AM
Clear
0%
79°

78°

6 AM
Clear
0%
78°

77°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
77°

79°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
79°

82°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
82°

85°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
85°

87°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
87°

90°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

92°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
92°

93°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
93°

94°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
94°

95°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
95°

96°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
96°

94°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
94°

93°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
93°

91°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

88°

9 PM
Clear
0%
88°

86°

10 PM
Clear
0%
86°

85°

11 PM
Clear
0%
85°

84°

12 AM
Clear
0%
84°

83°

1 AM
Clear
0%
83°

