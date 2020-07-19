Saturday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Saturday night will be warm and muggy with temperatures falling down into the mid 70s. Skies will be mostly clear throughout the night.

Sunday will be another hot and humid day with highs reaching the mid 90s and feel like temperatures hovering around 100 degrees. Skies will be partly cloudy in the morning, but will become mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Monday will be similar to Sunday with highs in the mid 90s and feel like temperatures around the century mark.

The rest of the week will be hot and sunny with highs in the mid 90s until the weekend.