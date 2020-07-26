Saturday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

A few isolated showers are possible Saturday night, but most of the night will be dry. Skies will be mostly cloudy with temperatures falling down into the mid 70s.

Sunday will be warm and muggy with highs in the lower 90s, but feel like temperatures will be in the upper 90s and even in the triple digits near the Brazos Valley. There is a 40% chance of isolated showers and storms in the afternoon.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 90s once again. Tropical moisture will remain in Central Texas making it feel muggy and much warmer. There is a 20% chance of scattered showers Monday afternoon.