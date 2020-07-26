Saturday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

A few isolated showers are possible Saturday night, but most of the night will be dry. Skies will be mostly cloudy with temperatures falling down into the mid 70s.

Sunday will be warm and muggy with highs in the lower 90s, but feel like temperatures will be in the upper 90s and even in the triple digits near the Brazos Valley. There is a 40% chance of isolated showers and storms in the afternoon.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 90s once again. Tropical moisture will remain in Central Texas making it feel muggy and much warmer. There is a 20% chance of scattered showers Monday afternoon.

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

91° / 74°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 91° 74°

Sunday

92° / 74°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 40% 92° 74°

Monday

94° / 75°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 94° 75°

Tuesday

94° / 75°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 94° 75°

Wednesday

94° / 76°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 94° 76°

Thursday

97° / 78°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 97° 78°

Friday

98° / 78°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 98° 78°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

79°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

77°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

76°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

77°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

79°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

80°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

83°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

85°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
85°

88°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
88°

89°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
89°

90°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
90°

91°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
91°

90°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
90°

90°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
90°

87°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

84°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
84°

81°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

80°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

