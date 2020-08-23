Saturday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Saturday night will be warm and muggy with mostly clear skies and lows in the lower to mid 70s.



Sunday will be slightly warmer with highs reaching the mid to upper 90s and feel like temperatures in the triple digits. Skies will be mostly sunny with a few passing clouds possible throughout the day.



Monday will be another hot day with highs in the upper 90s and feel like temperatures in the triple digits again. Skies will be mostly sunny with increasing cloud cover Monday night into Tuesday morning.



The rest of the work week forecast is a bit trickier with the uncertainty surrounding Tropical Storm Laura and Tropical Storm Marco. Right now both storms are forecasted to make landfall in Louisiana, with Marco going west into northern Texas and Laura heading north. As of Saturday, we expect to see light rain chances going into mid-week with more humidity due to the tropical moisture.