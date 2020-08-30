Saturday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Saturday night will be warm and muggy with lows falling down into the upper 70s and lower 80s. A few isolated showers are possible before sunset, but Central Texas will dry out overnight.



Sunday will be another sweltering day with highs in the triple digits once again and feel like temperatures hovering around 110. The heat advisory has been extended through Sunday evening. Skies will be mostly sunny throughout the day.



Highs will be around the century mark once again on Monday with mostly sunny skies.



We will see a better chance of rain mid-week and a slight cool down with highs only in the lower 90s by Wednesday.